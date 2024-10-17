Chargers rookie cornerbacks Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still are making the most of their opportunities

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh considers one of the marks of a great team to be when the backup players step up when needed the most. Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still did that last week, and will likely be counted on heavily again going into Monday night’s game at Arizona. The rookie cornerbacks are likely to get starts again due to injuries. Asante Samuel Jr. is on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury and Kristian Fulton strained a hamstring during the third quarter of last Sunday’s 23-16 victory at Denver.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.