Chargers release WR Mike Williams, saving $20 million in salary cap space

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sept. 10, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Chargers released Williams on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, a move that will free up $20 million in salary cap space. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kyusung Gong]

The Los Angeles Chargers released wide receiver Mike Williams, a move that will free up $20 million in salary cap space. Williams, the seventh overall pick by the Bolts in the 2017 draft, was going into the final year of a 2022 contract extension worth $60 million that included $40 million guaranteed. He played in only three games last season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during a Sept. 24 game at Minnesota. Williams missed four regular-season games in 2022 because of an ankle injury and then was sidelined for a playoff game at Jacksonville after a back injury in the regular-season finale at Denver.

