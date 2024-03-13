Chargers release WR Mike Williams, saving $20 million in salary cap space

The Los Angeles Chargers released wide receiver Mike Williams, a move that will free up $20 million in salary cap space. Williams, the seventh overall pick by the Bolts in the 2017 draft, was going into the final year of a 2022 contract extension worth $60 million that included $40 million guaranteed. He played in only three games last season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during a Sept. 24 game at Minnesota. Williams missed four regular-season games in 2022 because of an ankle injury and then was sidelined for a playoff game at Jacksonville after a back injury in the regular-season finale at Denver.

