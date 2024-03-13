Chargers release WR Mike Williams. Khalil Mack’s contract restructured, AP source says

The Los Angeles Chargers got under the salary cap on Wednesday by making moves with two of the highest-paid players on the team. The Bolts released wide receiver Mike Williams. They also restructured the contract of linebacker Khalil Mack, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move was not announced. Williams leaves Los Angeles after seven years. The move freed up $20 million in salary cap space. Mack had a cap number of $38.1 million before agreeing to restructure. He was fourth in the league last season with a career-high 17 sacks.

