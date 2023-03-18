Chargers re-sign TE Donald Parham, P JK Scott

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Tight end Donald Parham Jr. and punter JK Scott agreed to terms Friday to re-sign with the Los Angeles Chargers. Parham has 40 catches in three seasons with the Chargers. He appeared in only six games last season due to a hamstring injury and had 10 receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown. Scott led punters in average hang time last season and was part of a punt coverage unit that allowed a league-low 3.1 yards per punt return.

