Chargers re-sign quarterback Easton Stick and add defensive lineman Poona Ford

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers re-signed quarterback Easton Stick and added free agent defensive lineman Poona Ford. Stick started the final four games of last season after Justin Herbert broke a finger on his throwing hand on Dec. 10 against Denver. He became the fourth player in league history to have at least three touchdown passes, a TD run and a completion percentage of at least 70% in his first two career starts. Ford appeared in eight games for Buffalo last season with nine tackles and one sack.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.