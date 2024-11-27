Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins unlikely to play against Falcons because of knee injury

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K Dobbins is unlikely to play this week against the Atlanta Falcons because of a knee injury. Dobbins was hurt in the first half of the Chargers’ 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh on Wednesday declined to get into specifics of the injury, other than confirming Dobbins is “working through something with his knee,” he said.

