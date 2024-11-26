Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins ruled out with knee injury against Ravens

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a knee injury during the second quarter of Monday night’s game against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens. He did not return. Dobbins had 40 yards on six carries before being injured. The Ravens drafted Dobbins in the second round in 2020 but he missed most of two seasons with injuries. He signed a one-year deal with the Chargers during the offseason.

