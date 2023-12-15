Chargers-Raiders game makes history with NFL’s 1st all-Black officiating crew and 3 women

LAS VEGAS (AP) — For the first time in NFL history, an all-Black officiating crew is working Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders — on the field and in the replay booth. Also for the first time, three women are working the game, one on the field and two in the booth. Maia Chaka is the line judge, Artenzia Young-Seigler the replay official and Desiree Abrams the replay assistant. Ronald Torbert is the referee.

