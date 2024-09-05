Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert ready to get the season started

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is ready for the regular season, especially after what turned out to be an eventful training camp. Getting up to speed with a new offense, missing two weeks because of a foot injury, and then being stuck in an elevator for two hours the night before a game in Dallas made the preseason more exciting than it needed to be. Herbert said the injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot was an accumulation of stress on the foot during offseason practices and training camp rather than one specific play being the reason. He said he isn’t wearing any arch or any additional support in his right shoe.

