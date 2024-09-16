Chargers QB Justin Herbert’s right leg will be evaluated after X-rays were negative

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s right leg will continue to be evaluated this week after it got rolled up on in Los Angeles’ 26-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday that X-rays were negative and that there will be more information on Wednesday when the Chargers begin preparations for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

