Chargers QB Justin Herbert’s bid to play on a balky right ankle ends with an early exit

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert aggravated his right ankle injury in the second half of a 20-10 loss to Pittsburgh. Herbert completed 12 of 18 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown but tweaked the injury while getting sacked in the third quarter. Herbert tested the ankle in the sideline but was pulled in favor of backup Taylor Heinicke. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh praised Herbert for his toughness but said it’s too early to tell if Herbert will be available when the 2-1 Chargers host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

