Chargers QB Justin Herbert will miss rest of season after surgery on his broken index finger

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert has had surgery to repair the broken index finger on his right hand. He will miss the Los Angeles Chargers’ remaining four games. Herbert visited two hand specialists on Monday after he suffered the injury during the second quarter of Los Angeles’ 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Herbert is the seventh starting quarterback in the league to be lost for the season because of an injury, provided the Jets’ Aaron Rodgers does not return from his torn Achilles tendon. Herbert’s backup, Easton Stick, will get his first NFL start on Thursday night at Las Vegas.

