Chargers QB Justin Herbert sidelined, ruled out due to finger injury against Broncos

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been ruled out of Los Angeles’ game against the Denver Broncos due to a finger injury that occurred late in the second quarter. Easton Stick, who had played two NFL snaps in five seasons with Los Angeles, replaced Herbert. Herbert was 9 of 17 for 96 yards with an interception before being injured, apparently while he was taken down awkwardly by Denver’s Zach Allen after throwing a pass. He had been sacked four times and hit six times during the Chargers’ first six possessions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.