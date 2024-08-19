Chargers QB Justin Herbert returns to practice after missing 2 weeks because of a foot injury

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert practiced on Monday for the first time since July 31. Herbert was in a walking boot for two weeks because of an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot. The fifth-year quarterback did not do any work in full-team situations, but got plenty of snaps during 7-on-7 drills. Herbert will gradually be worked up to full participation in practice as the Chargers open the season on Sept. 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

