Chargers QB Justin Herbert not expected to miss time despite broken middle finger on left hand

Justin Herbert is not expected to miss any playing time despite having a broken middle finger on his non-throwing hand. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback fractured the middle finger on his left hand late in the third quarter after it got caught in the helmet of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby after being intercepted by Trevon Moehrig. He wore a split on the hand during the fourth quarter. Herbert still ended up completing two of his three pass attempts in the fourth quarter, including one for 51 yards up the sideline to Joshua Palmer late in the fourth quarter to seal a 24-17 victory to improve Los Angeles’ record to 2-2.

