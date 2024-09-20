Chargers QB Justin Herbert listed as questionable, likely to be game-time decision against Steelers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Herbert’s status for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh could come down to a game-time decision after the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback did not practice on Friday because of a high right ankle sprain. Herbert is listed as questionable on the injury report but said it is “something that’s yet to be decided” on if he can play. Coach Jim Harbaugh said Herbert did not practice on Friday after consulting with trainers and the team’s medical staff. Herbert’s right ankle got rolled up on during the third quarter of last Sunday’s 26-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers. He did not practice on Wednesday and was listed as limited on Thursday after doing some light throwing.

