Chargers QB Justin Herbert isn’t panicking over lack of production in passing game

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert knew during offseason workouts that there were going to be plenty of growing pains during Jim Harbaugh’s first season coaching the Los Angeles Chargers. Yet, even with a young receiving core and a shift in philosophy toward being more of a run team, hardly anyone expected Herbert’s passing numbers to plummet. Herbert goes into Sunday’s game at Denver still looking for his first 200-yard passing game this season. He is averaging 144.5 yards per game, second lowest in the league behind New England’s Jacoby Brissett. It’s also a long way off from his starts in other years. During his first four seasons in the league, he averaged 295.6 passing yards through the first four games.

