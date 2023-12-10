Chargers QB Justin Herbert has fracture in right index finger, status for Thursday unclear

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert fractured the index finger on his right hand during the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the Denver Broncos. Coach Brandon Staley said after the the Chargers’ 24-7 loss the team will do more tests before determining how long Herbert will be out. It is a short week for the Bolts, who are at Las Vegas on Thursday night.

