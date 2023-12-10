Chargers QB Justin Herbert has fracture in right index finger, status for Thursday unclear

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez]

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert fractured the index finger on his right hand during the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the Denver Broncos. Coach Brandon Staley said after the the Chargers’ 24-7 loss the team will do more tests before determining how long Herbert will be out. It is a short week for the Bolts, who are at Las Vegas on Thursday night.

