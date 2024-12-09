Chargers QB Justin Herbert exits briefly vs. Chiefs after hard hit from Nick Bolton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert briefly left the field late in the second quarter in a 19-17 loss to the Chiefs after a hard hit by Kansas City linebacker Nick Bolton. Herbert re-entered the game on the Chargers’ next series. He was shaken up after he scrambled to his right on third-and-10 and threw a deep pass to Quentin Johnston just ahead of the collision with Bolton. The fifth-year quarterback remained on the field for a few minutes, with trainers looking at his left leg, and walked slowly to the sideline. The completion to Johnston was negated by a penalty. Taylor Heinicke replaced Herbert, and the Chargers punted.

