Chargers QB Justin Herbert doesn’t practice because of right ankle injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Justin Herbert did not practice on Wednesday as the Los Angeles Chargers began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Herbert’s right ankle got rolled up on during the third quarter of last Sunday’s 26-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers. He was not seen on the field at UNC Charlotte during the reporters’ viewing period, which occurred at the start of the two-hour session. The Chargers, 2-0 for the first time since 2012, remained in Charlotte this week with consecutive games in the Eastern time zone. Coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday that X-rays on Herbert’s ankle were negative. Before Wednesday’s practice Harbaugh said he expects the fifth-year quarterback to continue to get healthier as the week goes along.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.