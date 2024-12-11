Chargers QB Justin Herbert does not practice because of left ankle injury

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) walks off the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert is dealing with an ankle injury for the second time this season. The Chargers quarterback did not practice Wednesday as Los Angeles began preparations for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay. Herbert injured his left ankle during the first quarter of last Sunday’s 19-17 loss at Kansas City. Herbert said on Wednesday that the injury occurred during a 7-yard scramble on third down during the opening drive. Television cameras showed him grimacing and walking slowly to the sideline after the play. Herbert later sustained a bruise to his left leg after taking a hard hit in the second quarter.

