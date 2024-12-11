Chargers QB Justin Herbert does not practice because of left ankle injury

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert is dealing with an ankle injury for the second time this season. The Chargers quarterback did not practice Wednesday as Los Angeles began preparations for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay. Herbert injured his left ankle during the first quarter of last Sunday’s 19-17 loss at Kansas City. Herbert said on Wednesday that the injury occurred during a 7-yard scramble on third down during the opening drive. Television cameras showed him grimacing and walking slowly to the sideline after the play. Herbert later sustained a bruise to his left leg after taking a hard hit in the second quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.