Chargers promote Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Chargers have promoted Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator. Ansley was the secondary coach on Brandon Staley’s staff the past two seasons. He takes over for Renaldo Hill, who left to join Miami’s staff as pass-game coordinator. Staley is expected to remain the defensive play-caller though. Ansley does have experience as a defensive coordinator. He spent two seasons leading the University of Tennessee’s defense before joining the Chargers.

