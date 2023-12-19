Chargers president John Spanos tries to chart new path after firing coach Staley, GM Telesco

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Spanos family has gone with first-time head coaches the last three times the Los Angeles Chargers have had an opening. After last week’s firings of coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco, John Spanos acknowledged experience might be be a bigger factor this time. Spanos is the team’s president of football operations and the son of owner Dean Spanos. He says prior head coaching experience will be a factor in his hiring decision. Staley and Telesco were dismissed Friday morning after the Chargers were pummeled 63-21 a night earlier by the Las Vegas Raiders.

