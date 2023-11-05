Chargers place wide receiver Joshua Palmer on injured reserve due to knee injury

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have placed wide receiver Joshua Palmer on injured reserve due to a knee injury. Palmer will miss at least four games beginning Monday night against the New York Jets. Palmer is second on the Chargers with 23 receptions 377 yards receiving. He aggravated the injury during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 28. First-round pick Quentin Johnston is expected to get more snaps. Johnston had five catches for 50 yards last week after being limited to one catch in the previous two games. Los Angeles alao activated wide receiver Jalen Guyton from the physically unable to perform list.

