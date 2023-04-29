Chargers pick up Herbert’s 5th-year option, decline Murray’s

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have exercised their fifth-year option on Justin Herbert as they work toward signing their franchise quarterback to a long-term deal. Meanwhile, general manager Tom Telesco said the Chargers would not be picking up the option for linebacker Kenneth Murray. The deadline for teams to pick up the fifth-year option on first-round picks from the 2020 draft class is Tuesday. Herbert was the sixth overall selection in that draft. He is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 4,000 yards in each of his first three seasons.

