Chargers out to continue dominant defensive run against Burrow, Bengals

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night looking to hold a 10th straight opponent to 20 points or fewer, something that hasn’t been done to start a season since the Giants did it in 1990. The Chargers have won three straight after beating the Tennessee Titans 27-17. The Bengals came up short against the Baltimore Ravens, falling 35-34 after their late 2-point conversion was unsuccessful.

