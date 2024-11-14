Chargers out to continue dominant defensive run against Burrow, Bengals

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night looking to hold a 10th straight opponent to 20 points or fewer, something that hasn’t been done to start a season since the Giants did it in 1990. The Chargers have won three straight after beating the Tennessee Titans 27-17. The Bengals came up short against the Baltimore Ravens, falling 35-34 after their late 2-point conversion was unsuccessful.

