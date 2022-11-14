Chargers offense goes silent in 2nd half of 22-16 loss

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is hit by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, left, and cornerback Jimmie Ward (1) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Greenlaw was disqualified after the play. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jed Jacobsohn]

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start on offense with a touchdown drive to open the game. After that, the short-handed offense stalled and had no answers against a stout San Francisco defense. Justin Herbert and the Chargers were held to three field goals over their final 10 drives as the running game never got going and the passing game generated no big plays in a 22-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.