Chargers new-look defense generates turnovers and pressure during joint practice against Rams

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, center front, runs with the ball during NFL football practice at The Bolt in El Segundo, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) defends. The Rams and the Chargers are having joint practices. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Damian Dovarganes]

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The new-look Los Angeles Chargers defense passed an important early training camp test on Sunday. Jesse Minter’s unit had an impressive practice during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams. That included five turnovers — three interceptions, two fumbles — forced by the first team against Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense. Stafford was picked off three times, with two by cornerbacks Asante Samuel and Kristian Fulton. Samuel intercepted a pass in the back of the end zone during a red zone drill and Fulton picked off Stafford after the ball was tipped at the line when the teams were working on two-minute situations.

