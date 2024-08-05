Chargers new-look defense generates turnovers and pressure during joint practice against Rams

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The new-look Los Angeles Chargers defense passed an important early training camp test on Sunday. Jesse Minter’s unit had an impressive practice during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams. That included five turnovers — three interceptions, two fumbles — forced by the first team against Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense. Stafford was picked off three times, with two by cornerbacks Asante Samuel and Kristian Fulton. Samuel intercepted a pass in the back of the end zone during a red zone drill and Fulton picked off Stafford after the ball was tipped at the line when the teams were working on two-minute situations.

