Chargers look to stop double-digit first-quarter deficits

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Chargers go into Sunday night’s game at San Francisco trying to avoid becoming the first team to be trailing by 10 or more points after 15 minutes for the fifth consecutive game. The Chargers have won three of those four games, but they have come against teams with losing records. Los Angeles’ offense traditionally has not gotten off to quick starts under Justin Herbert. It has scored a touchdown in the first quarter in 18 of his first 32 starts, but has only done so once this season.

