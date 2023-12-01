Chargers list wide receiver Keenan Allen as questionable for Sunday’s game at New England

By The Associated Press
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen reacts after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Justin Herbert during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Morry Gash]

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Keenan Allen has been listed as questionable for the Los Angeles Chargers game at New England on Sunday. Allen has an NFL-leading 97 receptions and is second in receiving yards with 1,117. Coach Brandon Staley says he’s optimistic the 11th-year wide receiver will be able to play after he was a limited participant during Friday’s practice. Allen missed Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions after suffering a thigh bruise during last Sunday’s 20-10 loss to Baltimore. The Chargers have lost three straight and are 4-7.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.