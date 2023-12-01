Chargers list wide receiver Keenan Allen as questionable for Sunday’s game at New England

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Keenan Allen has been listed as questionable for the Los Angeles Chargers game at New England on Sunday. Allen has an NFL-leading 97 receptions and is second in receiving yards with 1,117. Coach Brandon Staley says he’s optimistic the 11th-year wide receiver will be able to play after he was a limited participant during Friday’s practice. Allen missed Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions after suffering a thigh bruise during last Sunday’s 20-10 loss to Baltimore. The Chargers have lost three straight and are 4-7.

