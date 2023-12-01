Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack more focused on winning than having a career year

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Chargers’ Khalil Mack goes into Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots tied for third in the NFL with 13 sacks. He was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November after having six sacks, two strip-sacks, five tackles for loss and three passes defensed in a four-game span. Mack’s play is one of the few bright spots in a disappointing month for the Chargers. They started November with a dominating 27-6 win over the New York Jets on “Monday Night Football” but have dropped the last three.

