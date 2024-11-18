Chargers LB Khalil Mack, Bengals OT Orlando Brown Jr. declared inactive for prime-time game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack is sidelined for Sunday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury. Mack suffered the injury during a Nov. 3 game at Cleveland. He has missed practice the past two weeks, but played four snaps in last Sunday’s win over Tennessee. It is the first game Mack has missed since joining the Chargers in 2022. He played in only seven games with the Chicago Bears in 2021 due to a foot injury. Cincinnati offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is out for a third straight game due to knee and leg injuries.

