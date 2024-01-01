Chargers’ Khalil Mack gets milestone 100th career sack in LA’s 16-9 loss to Broncos

DENVER (AP) — Khalil Mack desperately wanted a win for the Los Angeles Chargers in the midst of a disappointing season. He had to settle for a milestone sack instead during Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the Denver Broncos. Mack got the 100th sack in his 10-year career with a signature bull rush that pushed guard Ben Powers right into Jarrett Stidham, toppling the Broncos quarterback on a 3rd-and-20 play early in the second quarter. Mack was greeted with hugs and pats on his helmet by his teammates and coaches when he returned to the sideline after his career-high 16th sack of the season.

