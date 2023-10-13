Chargers’ Justin Herbert says broken middle finger on non-throwing hand won’t hinder him

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert doesn’t think the broken middle finger on his left, non-throwing hand will affect him when the Los Angeles Chargers face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Nonetheless, Herbert and the team are being cautious with the injury. Herbert wore a glove on his left hand during Thursday’s practice. He he assumes he will wear it during the game. Herbert says the glove will protect the finger and help him grip the ball. Herbert suffered the injury late in the third quarter of the Oct. 1 game against Las Vegas when his finger got caught in the helmet of Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

