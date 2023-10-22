Chargers’ Justin Herbert melts under Chiefs pressure in loss at Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was sacked five times by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and that was a big reason why the Los Angeles offense couldn’t keep up in a 31-17 loss at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chargers had only allowed 10 sacks total in their first five games. Herbert finished with 259 yards passing with a touchdown and two interceptions. One of the picks came off a tipped pass when that pass rush failed to get to him, and the other in the closing minutes and allowed Kansas City to run out the time. The Chargers have lost four straight to their AFC West rivals.

