Chargers’ J.K. Dobbins continues to make the case for Comeback Player of the Year honors

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — J.K. Dobbins knows midseason plaudits don’t mean much. However, the fact that he is mentioned as a candidate for Comeback Player of the Year does provide even more incentive for the second half of the season. The Los Angeles Chargers running back is third in the AFC with 620 rushing yards and is averaging 4.92 yards per carry going into Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. Dobbins was drafted in the second round by the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. He suffered significant injuries two of the past three seasons. He tore his Achilles’ in last year’s season opener after having a knee injury during the preseason in 2021.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.