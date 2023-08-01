Chargers’ J.C. Jackson remains guarded yet optimistic that he will be ready for the opener

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — After not starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list, Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson appears to be ahead in his recovery after he ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee during a Week 7 loss in October to the Seattle Seahawks. However, Jackson and coach Brandon Staley say much progress still needs to be made if Jackson wants to be in the lineup for the Sept. 10 opener against the Miami Dolphins.

