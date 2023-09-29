Chargers’ J.C. Jackson looking toward Raiders while still answering why he was inactive last week

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — J.C. Jackson is trying to stay focused on the present, even though he has generated plenty of attention for what has transpired over the past week. The beleaguered Los Angeles Chargers cornerback after practice on Thursday quickly tried to pivot to Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, even though many are still wondering why he was inactive for last week’s game at Minnesota. Jackson said he thinks he will be in the lineup to face the Raiders, but also acknowledged he is still wondering why he didn’t play against the Vikings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.