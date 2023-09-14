Chargers’ J.C. Jackson isn’t dwelling on miscues in opener, looking forward to facing Titans

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson isn’t dwelling on his mistakes in the season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins. Jackson gave up three catches for 98 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown, as the Dolphins totaled 466 yards passing. The opener was Jackson’s first game in 10 months. He suffered a season-ending knee injury last October, the first year of a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers. Jackson says he is still working his way back and remains on a snap count.

