Chargers’ J.C. Jackson isn’t dwelling on miscues in opener, looking forward to facing Titans

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson isn’t dwelling on his mistakes in the season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins. Jackson gave up three catches for 98 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown, as the Dolphins totaled 466 yards passing. The opener was Jackson’s first game in 10 months. He suffered a season-ending knee injury last October, the first year of a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers. Jackson says he is still working his way back and remains on a snap count.

