Chargers host Titans in what could be a defensive-led matchup

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in a matchup of two of the NFL’s best defenses. The Chargers, who have won two straight and three of four, are allowing a league-low 12.6 points per game. The Titans, having snapped a three-game losing streak with an overtime win over New England, have the best unit in yards allowed (269.1) and passing yards allowed (155.8).

