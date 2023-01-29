Chargers’ Herbert has surgery on non-throwing shoulder

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder last week, but is expected to be ready for the start of the offseason program. The team announced on Sunday that Herbert had surgery on the labrum in his left shoulder on Jan. 25. The Chargers’ offseason program will begin in mid-April. Herbert showed up on the Chargers’ injury report with a left shoulder injury leading up to the Jan. 8 regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos, but was a full participant throughout the week.

