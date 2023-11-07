Chargers’ Herbert becomes fastest in NFL history to 1,500 career completions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert became the fastest player in NFL history to 1,500 career completions, reaching the milestone against the New York Jets. Herbert got it on his 11th completion Monday night on a 4-yard screen pass to Keenan Allen in the third quarter in the 57th game of his career. Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford shared the previous record by doing it in their 62nd games. Herbert also entered the game needing 199 yards passing to pass Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino for the second-most in an NFL’s players first four seasons. Peyton Manning holds the record with 16,418.

