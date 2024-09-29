Chargers have reshuffled offensive line at 3 positions to protect Justin Herbert vs. Chiefs

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has a reshuffled offensive line protecting him against the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s not encouraging news for Herbert, who is still hampered by a high right ankle sprain that occurred two weeks ago at Carolina. The Chargers are missing both starting offensive tackles for Sunday’s game after left tackle Rashawn Slater and right tackle Joe Alt were declared inactive because of injuries. Trey Pipkins moved from right guard to tackle with Sam Mustipher called up from the practice squad to start at right guard. Jamaree Salyer is starting at left tackle.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.