Chargers, Harbaugh try to continue success against Cards on Monday night

The Los Angeles Chargers and coach Jim Harbaugh will try to continue their success against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Harbaugh has a 6-2 record against the Cardinals and a 15-8-1 record against teams in the NFC West. The Chargers have an 11-4 all-time record against the Cardinals. Los Angeles has one of the best defenses in the NFL. It’ll try to slow down a Cardinals offense led by quarterback Kyler Murray, who ranks eighth in the NFL in quarterback rating. The Cardinals are coming off a disappointing 34-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

