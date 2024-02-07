Chargers GM Joe Hortiz is excited about partnership with coach Jim Harbaugh

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Joe Hortiz is excited to partner with Jim Harbaugh as they try to turn the Los Angeles Chargers into a consistent winner. Hortiz is the Chargers’ new general manager and he spoke to reporters for the first time on Tuesday. He was hired last week after spending his entire 26-year NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, most recently as director of player personnel. Hortiz has a relationship with Harbaugh that dates to when the Chargers’ new coach was a quarterback for Baltimore. He says his goal for the offseason will be to build a solid cast around quarterback Justin Herbert.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.