Chargers GM Joe Hortiz is excited about partnership with coach Jim Harbaugh

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz answers questions during his introductory news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 at the Chargers Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, Calif. Hortiz comes to the Chargers after 26 years with the Baltimore Ravens, recently as the director of player personnel. (AP Photo/Joe Reedy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joe Reedy]

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Joe Hortiz is excited to partner with Jim Harbaugh as they try to turn the Los Angeles Chargers into a consistent winner. Hortiz is the Chargers’ new general manager and he spoke to reporters for the first time on Tuesday. He was hired last week after spending his entire 26-year NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, most recently as director of player personnel. Hortiz has a relationship with Harbaugh that dates to when the Chargers’ new coach was a quarterback for Baltimore. He says his goal for the offseason will be to build a solid cast around quarterback Justin Herbert.

