Chargers GM Joe Hortiz acknowledges tough salary cap decisions had to be made

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Joe Hortiz knew he was going to be in for a rough first two months as the Los Angeles Chargers’ general manager. Considering the salary cap situation he inherited, Hortiz is hoping that doesn’t repeat itself. The Chargers were nearly $30 million over the cap and had four players taking up nearly 40% of their cap room. Linebackers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack agreed to restructured contacts while wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen are no longer on the roster. Williams was released and signed with the New York Jets while Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears after not agreeing to restructure.

