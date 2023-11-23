Chargers expect rookie linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu will again raise his game with Joey Bosa out

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu stepped up when Joey Bosa was limited in the first month of the season because of hamstring and toe injuries. With Bosa set to miss more time because of a sprained foot, Tuipulotu hopes to use that experience in helping the Chargers get back on track. Tuipulotu had 15 tackles, five quarterback hits, three tackles for loss and two sacks in the three-game span when Bosa was previously hurt.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.