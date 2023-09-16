Chargers’ Ekeler and Kendricks, Titans’ Skoronski ruled out for Sunday’s game

By The Associated Press
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs past Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three starters — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and Tennessee Titans offensive guard Peter Skoronski — have been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game. Ekeler and Kendricks did not practice all week. Ekeler was sidelined by an ankle injury and Kendricks had a hamstring issue. Skoronski  practiced the first two days before being added to the injury report on Friday due to illness.

