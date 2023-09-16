Chargers’ Ekeler and Kendricks, Titans’ Skoronski ruled out for Sunday’s game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three starters — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and Tennessee Titans offensive guard Peter Skoronski — have been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game. Ekeler and Kendricks did not practice all week. Ekeler was sidelined by an ankle injury and Kendricks had a hamstring issue. Skoronski practiced the first two days before being added to the injury report on Friday due to illness.

