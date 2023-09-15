Chargers’ Ekeler and Kendricks doubtful, Bosa questionable going into Sunday’s game at Titans

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers could be without Austin Ekeler, Joey Bosa and Eric Kendricks for Sunday’s game at Tennessee. Ekeler and Kendricks are listed as doubtful after practicing all week. Bosa is questionable after being limited on Friday. He did not practice the first two days due to a hamstring injury. Coach Brandon Staley said all three will be gametime decisions. The Chargers are looking to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2017.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.