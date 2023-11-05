Chargers’ Ekeler and Jets’ Hall are the dynamic backfield engines who power their offenses

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Austin Ekeler’s best decision last Sunday might have come off the field. The Los Angeles Chargers running back is an avid fan of fantasy football and plugged himself into one of his lineups. Ekeler had 123 yards from scrimmage in the Chargers’ 30-13 rout of the Chicago Bears. New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s unit will be tasked with defending Ekeler on Monday night. He says Ekeler is the engine that drives the Chargers’ offense. Same for the Jets and Breece Hall, who along with Ekeler, is among the top dual-threat running backs in the NFL. The second-year standout has been a force for New York, leading the league with 5.7 yards per carry.

